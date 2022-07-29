KENT COUNTY, Del.- An emergency dredging project will begin to restore boating access to the Murderkill River, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The Murderkill River is a popular destination for boats and requires periodic dredging to maintain the safety and navigable access to the river. It is also critically important to commercial and emergency vessels as well as recreational boating.
The project calls for the removal of 52,000 cubic yards of sediment from the channel. After being deemed a priority, the DNREC dedicated 2.3 million dollars toward the project.
“This important state-funded dredging project in the Murderkill River will restore navigability of the channel while bolstering shoreline resiliency in South Bowers,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.
The Cost Guard will soon give notice for boaters to exercise caution when approaching the area while restoration takes place. The project is expected to begin around Aug. 1.