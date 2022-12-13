BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced that they will begin dredging on the main channel of white creek and a short stretch of Assawoman Canal just after the new year.
DNREC says the purpose of the dredging is to make the waters easier to navigate. They also say that the sediment that they pick up during the dredging will be used to restore an area of degraded salt marsh and DNREC's Assawoman Wildlife Area.
According to DNREC, the project will cost over $4.6 million and will be done by DNREC's Shoreline and Waterway Management Section, along with the contractor ResilientSeas, LLC, with the goal of removing between 55,000 and 70,000 cubic yards of sediment.
DNREC says that their surveys of residents and recreational users of the waterways showed that White Creek and Assawoman Canal were the two places that needed dredging the most. They say White Creek was most recently dredges as part of a project that went from 1997 to 2021, while Assawoman Canal was last dredged from 2010 to 2015.
The removal of derelict crab pots and other marine debris from the project area is expected to begin later this month, said DNREC, with pipeline placement for the sediment and the dredging itself to start in January 2023. DNREC says they expect the project to be done in March, weather permitting.
DNREC also mentions that the U.S. Coast Guard will issue Local Notice to Mariners advisory for boaters to be careful when traveling on both waterways, as there will be floating and submerged pipelines about, as well as support vessels for the project.
The Coast Guard also recommends removing commercial fishing nets, crab pots and other structures from the dredging area.