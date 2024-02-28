LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach on March 1.
According to DNREC, The Point has closed annually for most of the spring and summer since 1993 for the benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory shorebirds, including piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species.
DNREC says The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public on Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
The DNREC Divisions of Parks and Recreation, Fish and Wildlife, and Watershed Stewardship have worked together since 1990 to implement a management plan to help grow shorebird populations in Delaware.