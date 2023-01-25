DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says that they are funding the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations.
According to DNREC, grants were sent to several business and a municipality throughout Delaware, and are for chargers that will be available to use 24 hours a day, with users paying a fee to use them.
DNREC says that the 14 locations represent a variety of charging location types and manufacturers, and reflect geographic diversity across the state. They say the projects selected for funding will be in downtown areas, shopping centers, hotels and traditional fueling centers, and will provide both en-route charging opportunities and neighborhood charging opportunities.
“These charging stations represent the first wave of major investments in Delaware to build out a network of reliable and convenient fast electric vehicle charging stations for our residents and visitors” said Shawn M. Garvin, DNREC Secretary. “It doesn’t stop here. DNREC and DelDOT are working together on an electric vehicle infrastructure plan that will guide future investments and programs to ensure a smooth transition to a cleaner, more equitable transportation system.”
DNREC says that transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware, building out the state's charging network and accommodating the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads. They say this is among the strategies identified in Delaware's Climate Action Plan to reduce emissions.
According to DNREC, the funding builds upon Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Programs, which includes several rebates for light-duty vehicles and Level 2 charging stations. They say the funding for the station comes from the Environmental Mitigation Trust, a negotiated settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government.
Stations include:
Kent County -
City of Milford (Milford): 200 N. Front Street
Comfort Inn Suites (Dover): 1654 N. Dupont Highway
Quality Inn (Smyrna): 190 Stadium Street
Sussex County -
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Harrington): 17271 S. Dupont Highway
Quality Inn & Suites (Georgetown): 20530 Dupont Boulevard
Comfort Inn Suites (Seaford): 23420 Sussex Highway
Arby's (Lewes): 17719 Coastal Highway
Gulf (PepUp Bethany Beach): 32919 Coastal Highway
Arby's (Millsboro): 28669 Dupont Boulevard
Plus five more in New Castle County.