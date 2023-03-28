DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will be holding a hearing for their soon-to-be-released proposed regulations that would ban the sale of new fuel-powered vehicles in Delaware.
The department says that the proposed regulations will be viewable starting April 1 through delaware.gov, Air Quality's Regulatory Development Website, the department's website, or by contacting Kyle Krall either by phone (302-739-9402), or by email (kyle.krall@delaware.gov).
The department says the virtual public hearing will be held on April 26, and can be accessed through the department's site. If asked for a passcode, they say to use 693764. They also say that to access the audio-only portion of the virtual hearing, dial 1-646-931-3860 and enter the meeting ID: 963 6971 8957. The department notes that closed-captioning is available by request if made at least seven days before the event.
If someone wants to offer verbal comments during the hearing, they can pre-register up until noon on April 26 at at de.gov/dnreccomments or by telephone at 302-739-9295.
The department says they will accept public comment through Thursday, May 26. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, or by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments, or by U.S. mail to the following address:
Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer
DNREC — Office of the Secretary
89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901