DNREC to hold virtual public hearing on offshore wind project

DELAWARE- On July 9, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss a proposed offshore wind farm set to be located off the coast of Maryland. This meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, voice their opinions and ask questions.
The focus of the discussion will be the wind farm's power transmission cables, which are proposed to make landfall at 3R's Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park. These cables are planned to connect with a new substation to be constructed near the Indian River Power Plant.
In addition to the virtual hearing, DNREC is welcoming written comments from the public until September 9.