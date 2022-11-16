DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is holding their annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates, which will run from November 22nd to December 9th.
DNREC says the auction will start at 9 a.m. on the 22nd at http://www.usgovbid.com/, and will benefit Delaware State Parks. According to DNREC, bidders will have the opportunity to bid on 15 different tags, including 32, 58, 226, 355, 488, and eight "choice" categories where winners can claim any previously unclaimed number from 51-9999.
They say the minimum bid for these tags is $250, and that by state law, surf-fishing tags from 1-200 are limited to cars and trucks registered in Delaware. Auctioning these tags was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly in 2015, says DNREC.
DNREC notes that a low-digit surf fishing plate is not required to drive-on surf fish in Delaware State Parks. Annual and two-year surf fishing permits from DNREC are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks.
For more information about the low-digit surf fishing plate auction, visit destateparks.com/LowDigitTags.