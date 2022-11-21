LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a public meeting to get feedback on a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park.
DNREC says the meeting will take place on December 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cape Henlopen High School Auditorium. According to DNREC, at the meeting, they will be making a presentation about the proposed restaurant before opening the floor for public comment. They say the restaurant would be located at the north side of the park's main beach parking lot.
The proposed restaurant came from a publicly bid request for proposal (RFP) to manage the park's main beach area concession stand, says DNREC which includes chair and umbrella rentals, with the potential for expanded visitor services. According to DNREC, the RFP came about from visitor surveys, which showed that people wanted a higher level of food service and improvements to visitor amenities.
La Vida Hospitality LLC was awarded the concession stand contract in April, says DNREC, which only lasts a year, but has exclusive right to negotiate an extension with DNREC that could last up to 24 years. As a part of the contract, DNREC says that they will research the feasibility of adding a restaurant and new restrooms, with time set aside for both parties to address their concerns before any final decision is made.
DNREC says that as a part of that research, the Parks and Recreation staff will keep gathering data about the natural and cultural resources in the area, and look for feedback from the public about the quality of the services at the park, including accessibility, restrooms, improved service, and more. This upcoming meeting will help continue that effort, says DNREC.
DNREC also hosted an open house at the State Park in June to get public feedback about all of these capital projects and proposed planning efforts they say, and they extended the public comment period after that meeting during the Parks and Recreation Council's November 3rd quarterly meeting.
Anyone not able to attend the Dec. 5 public meeting but wanting to give feedback on the proposed restaurant may do so by visiting destateparks.com/contact and selecting “Cape Henlopen Restaurant Proposal” from the Delaware State Parks location drop-down menu.