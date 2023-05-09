DELAWARE - The pilot surf fishing reservation system for Delaware state parks drive-on and multi-use beaches will be launching next week, on May 16, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Last year, the department's division of Parks and Recreation worked with stakeholders and gathered input from the public to develop this program so that access to beaches for surf-fishing could remain during peak times but not damage natural resources.
The department notes that this compromise means that reservations will be required on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say it this begins Saturday, May 20, and goes through Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 4, making a total of 36 days in 2023 where reservations are required.
The department also points out that reservations for holidays will be available the Thursday prior to the holiday.
According to the department, system will open for reservations beginning Tuesday, May 16 for reservations on Saturday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 17 for reservations on Sunday, May 21. This pattern will continue, reservations for each weekend will open weekly beginning Tuesdays for the upcoming Saturday and Wednesdays for the upcoming Sunday and will be available until sold out for that weekend.
The first-come, first-serve reservations can be made at http://www.destateparks.com/surftagsales, with the website also including an FAQ section along with other drive-on surf fishing resources. They say reservations can be made online 24 hours a day once the weekly reservation window opens, or via phone at 800-499-8221 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and holidays. The department notes that reservations cannot be made in person at state parks or at the DNREC Central Office in Dover.
They say that annual and 2-year permit holders can access to the beach without a reservation on peak weekends and holidays after 4 p.m., but they have to be off the beach by 8 a.m. the next morning.
According to the department, reservation confirmations must be printed and displayed in the registered vehicle. They also say that annual and two-year pass holders will be let in even if a park gate is closed, when parking capacity has reached its limit.
The department offers other details:
- A fee of $4 per reservation will be charged to reserve drive-on access. This fee is non-refundable.
- One reservation will be allowed per annual and two-year surf permit holder per day. Reservations are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Those with more than one Surf Fishing Permit who would like to use multiple vehicles on the same day will require the driver of the vehicles to make a reservation under their customer account.
- Reservations may be made for any of the drive-on multi-use beaches in Delaware State Parks.
- Once a reservation is made, it cannot be changed. If the person who made the reservation wishes to drive onto the beach at a different location from where they reserved, they must cancel and make another reservation for the correct beach based upon availability.