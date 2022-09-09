SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced Friday that they will be offering free fly-fishing lessons for those 16 years old and older.
DNREC says that anglers interested in learning about and gaining skills in the increasingly popular sport of fly fishing are encouraged to register for this course. They say that they have teamed up with experienced anglers from the White Clay Fly Fishers Club, who will help teach the class.
According to DNREC, the course is two three-hour Saturday sessions on September 24th and October 1st from 9 a.m. to noon at the Aquatic Resources Education center, which is located at 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna, DE, 19977.
DNREC says that the class is free, but advance registration is required at de.gov/arec. They say participants are encouraged to bring their own fly-fishing equipment, but the instructors will also have equipment to lend to those taking the course.
People taking the class must have a current Delaware fishing license, says DNREC, and anglers that are license-exempt, like those 65 and older, must get a free FIN number to fish. Paid fishing licenses and free FIN numbers are available online at de.gov/fishinglicense, and from authorized license agents statewide, which are listed online.
Information on fishing in Delaware can be found in the 2022 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in a printed form from authorized license agents throughout the state.