SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will begin annual spraying of spring woodland pools to control mosquitoes as early as Wednesday, March 15 weather permitting. Controlling early-season larval mosquitoes limits the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes later in spring, according to DNREC.
Spraying will begin in southern Sussex County and expand north over the next several weeks. Up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands near select populated areas will be treated with a helicopter applying a bacteria-derived insecticide, which DNREC says has been determined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pose no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment when applied in accordance with product label instructions.
The spring woodland mosquito spraying campaign marks the beginning of Delaware's mosquito control season, which in most years continues until late October or early November.
In April, mosquito control will expand to other larval and adult mosquitoes found in marshy areas, freshwater, and urban and suburban areas to manage populations and therefore protect public health and improve the quality of life of state residents.
Locations and times for scheduled mosquito spraying activity in the state can be obtained by calling 800-338-8181. Those interested can also subscribe to mosquito control's spray zone notification system at de.gov/mosquitospray. Requesting local mosquito control service in Sussex County and southern Kent County can be done by calling 302-422-1512.