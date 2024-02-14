REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has taken over the day-to-day management of Deauville Beach from the city of Rehoboth Beach for the upcoming 2024 season.
According to DNREC, this decision comes after unsuccessful negotiations between DNREC and the city following the expiration of Rehoboth Beach's lease on June 30, 2023. A release from the state agency says DNREC will continue to operate the current services such as tennis court rentals, beach concession operations, and lifeguards.
One of the biggest changes is accessibility. Due to Deauville Beach becoming a state property, beginning March 1 and ending November 30 each year, a daily entrance fee will be implemented. It's not clear at this time how much the fee will be.
Originally leased to the City of Rehoboth Beach by the state of Delaware in 1975, Deauville Beach will now be managed as part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit.