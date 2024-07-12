All-terrain wheelchair

Jared Towery, who became paraplegic at the First State Military Academy in 2021 while training for enlistment into the U.S. Marines, demoed the new Action Trackchair that will be used in Delaware State Parks. He is pictured with, from left to right, his grandmothers Linda Lopez and Joanna Wilson, East Coast Trackchairs Owners Chris and Wendy Caldwell delivered the Trackchair to White Clay Creek State Park (WCCSP), DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, WCCSP Superintendent Laura Lee and DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Ray Bivens. (DNREC)

NEWARK, Del. - On Friday, July 12, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) unveiled the new Ford Bronco Action Trackchair all-terrain wheelchair at the Deerfield Clubhouse.

The Trackchair allows individuals with mobility challenges to explore the beauty the Delaware State Parks have to offer. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin will preview the new Trackchair to local legislators and celebrate its historic use.

Delaware was one of seven states to receive an Access Trackchair through America’s Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors. This equipment will be the first of these chairs dedicated to use in Delaware State Parks.