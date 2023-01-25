DNREC Working To Bring Delmarva Fox Squirrels Back To Delaware

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delmarva Fox Squirrel is making its' way back to Delaware.
The squirrel is native to the Delmarva region, but is rare in Delaware. The squirrels were brought from Maryland, with the goal of restoring the once common animal to the First State.
Their numbers around the turn of the century, their numbers not only in Delaware, but throughout their range," said Holly Niederriter with DNREC. "They declined greatly both due to clearing of land, pretty much all the land was cleared in that time, and in this case, overhunting."
The squirrels translocated to three areas in Delaware. There are currently 30 Delmarva Fox Squirrels in Assawoman State Wildlife Area, and around 15 in Redden State Park and Trap Pond State Park.
The squirrel was once on the endangered species list around the country, but were taken off in 2015. However, their numbers are still low here in the First State.
It is illegal to hunt Delmarva Fox Squirrels, which look similar to the common Gray Squirrel. Key differences, fox squirrels are bigger, have more silver coloring, and have a fuller tail.