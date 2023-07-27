HARRINGTON, Del. - At the Delaware State Fair, three students from around the state have been recognized through the Young Environmentalists of the Year Awards, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Trophies were also presented to the winners of the 2023 youth fishing tournament.
“Every year, I look forward to meeting our Young Environmentalist award honorees. These amazing young people are truly today’s environmental leaders, showing the way to a better future for Delaware and for our planet. This year, we are recognizing students who are leading efforts in protecting marine habitat, recycling, and reducing plastics use,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “In addition, the top three young anglers from our annual Youth Fishing Tournament have discovered the joy of catching a fish – and experienced the meaningful conservation act of releasing their catch.”
The first award recipient is Spencer Tuxward, a 10-year-old from Wyoming who is involved in environmentally friendly activities around his school. He considers himself a self-made environmentalist and creates presentations that reflect his love of nature.
The second recipient is 17-year-old Chris Runde fromo Milton, who founded a company that produces anode and cathode components from recycled batteries. The department said he collected more than 300 pounds of old batteries and devices on Earth Day. CoastTV has previously spoken with Runde to learn more about his process.
The third recipient is 19-year-old Iveena Mukherjee from Wilmington, who is known for her “unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, advocacy and activism.” She seeks solutions to mitigate climate impacts, like exploring plastic alternatives.
This year was the 30th year of the department's Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards program.
The youth fishing winners are as follows:
- Statewide and Sussex County winner Brody Spencer, age 11, of Dagsboro, took top honors by catching 8.52 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond.
- Kent County winner Bristol Brown, age 10, of Lewes, came in second place statewide, catching 6.87 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation Pond, including the largest fish of the tournament, a 5.6-pound largemouth bass.
- New Castle County winner Michael Hopkins, age 8, of New Castle, took third place statewide, catching 3.47 pounds of fish at Lums Pond.
The tournament, which has been going for 37 years, teaches youth about catch-and-release sport fishing.