LEWES, Del. - Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control expanded its cost share program, which will pay a percentage of project costs to landowners who construct living shorelines. Living shorelines use natural materials such as native plants and oyster shells to protect properties against shoreline erosion and flood impacts.
Alison Rogerson, Environmental Scientist for DNREC explains that the program, “reimburses up to 60 percent of expenditures. So that can be materials, permitting, and your professional that you’ve brought in to help you design.”
The program helps participants identify the project criteria as well.
One of the many great things about living shorelines is that once they’re in place, it’s hard to tell that they’re even there.
“The benefits of having them are that your shoreline is protected naturally, you’re helping water quality, you’re helping enhance habitat components, you’re stemming shoreline erosion, and they’re also nice to look at” says Rogerson.
Living shorelines also hold up really well against hurricanes and nor'easters.
The program is aimed at enhancing the natural beauty of shoreline ecosystems while offering in-depth information and resources to landowners. To apply and find more details, you can visit DNREC's website here.