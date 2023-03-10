Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&