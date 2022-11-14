DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is relaunching an online resource, "Recyclopedia," to assist Delaware residents and visitors in knowing how to best manage waste.
One of the goals for Recyclopedia is to help people follow Delaware's Universal Recycling Law. The program not only helps users determine what is recyclable and what should go in the trash, but also breaks materials and items down into what can be curbside, what needs taken to a drop-off location, and what should go in the trash or dumpster.
DNREC secretary Shawn M. Garvin hopes that the program will provide better guidance for Delawareans on state-specific information and improve the recycling rate.
"The updated Recyclopedia search tool continues to leverage the latest technology enabling DNREC to help residents and Delaware visitors reduce the amount of recyclables and other waste sent to our landfills," said Garvin.
This program can be accessed at de.gov/recyclopedia and is just in time for America Recycles Day on November 15.