LEWES, Del. - A new variant of Covid has been detected, and doctors on the Delaware coast are beginning to see more and more patients testing positive. Those patients are a part of all age groups. Since Covid is a virus, it has the ability to easily mutate.
Dr. Lindsay Albanese, physician and director of urgent care at Atracare, explained the symptoms patients testing positive are experiencing.
"It has mild symptoms and most people do just fine and get over it, but certainly if you have specific medical conditions that put you at risk for getting worse, it's always important to be safe and smart and talk to your health care provider," stated Dr. Albanese.
Dr. Albanese also told CoastTV that the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid, is affective against this new variant.
Michiko Seto is the owner of Blooming Boutique, and very active in the community. Seto said she wants more clear advice from medical professionals, not just generalized health advice.
"How do we even keep up with the different boosters? Because it keeps evolving and different things are working and certain things are not," said Seto.
At this time there is no set date for when a new vaccine will be out for this variant, though the next Covid booster is expected this fall. Doctors are advising people to make healthy decisions and wear a mask if feeling symptoms or testing positive.