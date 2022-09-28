Doctors Emphasize Vaccine Importance as Flu Season Nears

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As flu season approaches, doctors are emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated.
Tissue boxes, hand soap, and sanitizing wipes are all common things to see during cold and flu season. They are especially common in the classroom.
Educators are preparing for a rough winter with both COVID-19 and the flu circulating their classrooms.
"The winter is coming [and] working in childcare it comes [quickly.] You are definitely going to see it whether you like it or not," Jennifer Rooke, lead teacher at Lighthouse on the Shore Learning Center, said.
She said it is always hard to battle many viruses with children.
"It scares me. You never know with children. Some children can be young and get the flu Covid-19, [or] and they don't have the correct words to let you know," Rooke said.
At Beebe Healthcare, they are pushing the flu shot and coronavirus vaccine as the best defense against these viruses. Kim Blanch, Director of Community Outreach, said Beebe is hosting several clinics through the month of October.
"The flu vaccine reduces the risk for yourself and your family as well as your community," Blanch said.
After a lull of cases last year, she expects to see a surge again this year.
"We are expecting to see numbers similar to pre-covid," she said.