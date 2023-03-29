LEWES, Del.- Delaware Animal Services (DAS) says a dog was secured to a sledgehammer and found dead in Canary Creek.
Lewes Police found the dog Friday afternoon.
Delaware Animal Services recovered the dog and the sledgehammer and is trying to figure out who is responsible.
DAS says the dog is described as a male, possible terrier mix. He is around 40 pounds and black and brown in color. The dog did not have a microchip or any identification.
Anyone with information as to what happened is encouraged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online here. Tips can be made anonymously.