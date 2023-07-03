PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Rhodes, a dog rescued from the Seaford dogfighting ring that rocked Delmarva in January, has been adopted by a couple in Philadelphia.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says that when Rhodes arrived, he had several open wounds and a broken spirit. He was given the care, love, and time he needed to heal, learning about his resilience at the same time.
The SPCA says the couple that adopted Rhodes have another animal cruelty survivor in their home.
They say Rhodes' adoption, which took place at the Mega Sunday Adoption Event, caused tears of joy from staff, volunteers, and his new family.
Rhodes is now in his new home, happily exploring.