GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is marking a significant moment with the adoption of its longest-resident dog, Darry, over the weekend. Darry, who was rescued more than a year ago from a dogfighting operation in Seaford, has found a permanent home after an extensive journey of recovery and care.
Upon his rescue, Darry required special medical attention and had to undergo a state-mandated quarantine due to the conditions he was found in. The SPCA team worked tirelessly to rehabilitate him, addressing both his physical and emotional needs to prepare him for a future home.
Before his adoption, Darry had the opportunity to spend time with a foster family, which played a crucial role in his adjustment and readiness for a permanent home. This weekend, BVSPCA's efforts came to fruition when Darry was adopted, marking a heartwarming end to his challenging journey.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA expressed its joy and satisfaction at seeing Darry finally settle into a loving home, a milestone that underscores the importance and impact of animal rescue and rehabilitation.