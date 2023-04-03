LEWES, Del.- Dogfish Head Brewery is celebrating the return of the Lewes cannonball with--what else--a beer.
On Thursday, the beer named Balls Back Bock, will launch at the Milton brewery. The beer (7.3% ABV) is an off-centered riff on a traditional Maibock beer, a style commonly brewed in Germany to celebrate the return of Spring, or as Dogfish says, in this case, the return of the cannonball. The beer was brewed with more than 7,439 malted milk ball centers!
Dogfish says additionally on Friday, there will be a hapyp hour for the beer at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sussex Tavern. A special limited-edition T-shirt depicting the “Stolen Cannonball Suspect Lineup” will also be available for purchase.
After mysteriously going missing, the cannonball was found outside the Chamber of Commerce about a week later. Lewes Police ended the investigation as the Historical Society had also made clear it would not press charges against the person who took the artifact. A ceremony to re-install the cannonball is expected to happen this month.