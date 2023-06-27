DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney signed Senate Bill 70, Senate Bill 71 and House Bill 95 on Tuesday surrounded by pets and companion animals the bills were authored to protect.
The new laws weave animal welfare into the state’s existing protections against domestic violence. Dogs from Paws for People and National Capital Therapy Dogs were present as this package of legislation was signed into law.
Brandywine Valley SPCA Chief Advancement Officer Tanner Polce was also in attendance. The organization says it participated in the working group for the bills and has been an active member of the Domestic Violence Subcommittee advocating for the social and emotional well-being of pet owners.
Animal rights advocate Cheryl Crowe says these bills are the result of two year's worth of work.
Senate Bill 70 allows abuse of pets as a reason to get an order of protection from an abuser.
Senate Bill 71 requires law enforcement agencies, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, and the Department of Justice to report suspected animal cruelty to the Office of Animal Welfare that is discovered while performing their responsibilities in child welfare cases.
House Bill 95 requires Family Court to award possession of companion animals and to determine who will be responsible for caring for them when dividing marital property in divorces. The court has to consider the well-being of the companion animal before making the decision.
All three bills take effect now that they've been signed by the governor.