REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Starting Wednesday, the famous Dolle's sign atop the Rehoboth Beach Museum is being rejuvenated. According to David Mann, President of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society, Rogers Sign began chipping away at the old orange paint.
Once the paint is removed, the letters will be repainted in their iconic orange color. Plans include adding LED lighting to the sign with the same temperature as the street lighting lining Rehoboth Avenue. Mann says the lighting will come on between sunset and about 10 p.m., then lowering to a dimmed brightness throughout the night.
Mark Matan, a previous Rehoboth Beach Lifeguard, and his family's foundation recently approached Rehoboth Beach Main Street with the desire to fund this project. Mann did not disclose the cost of the project but reiterated the series of donations necessary to get the Dolles sign on the museum after being removed in 2021.
Another recognizable sign from the beach area, Royal Treat, will be installed this week along the staircase inside of the museum.