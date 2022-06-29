REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Dolle's sign is back up in all its glory. The sign was re-installed Wednesday on the west facing side of the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
The installation took about four hours to complete, and now the sign will be the first thing people see when they arrive at the beach.
"It's a sign of people's happy place, when they get down to the end of Rehoboth avenue, get to the boardwalk, I'm here," said David Mann, president of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum, "As we learned there is a lot more emotion attached to the sign than we ever realized."
"We were sad to see Dolle's go, so when we heard it was going to be put here we were so happy something was going to be done with it and still be remembered. I wanted to come today and be with people who still had these memories," said Elaine Lash.
The sign was taken down in December, and was re-installed by the Rogers Sign Co., a company that has a long history with the sign.
"For the team it's just another day at the office for them, the difference was the popularity of the sign, every celebrity, politician, legend that has been in Rehoboth had to have their picture in the background with the Dolle's sign," said President of Rogers Sign, Lynn J. Rogers.
Unfortunately the owner of Dolle's Candyland Tom Ibach was unable to make it to the ceremony held Wednesday afternoon, but he texted David Mann saying "It looks really cool."
"[Tom] offered the sign to the city, and we deferred it to the historical society, so we are very pleased," said Rehoboth Mayor Stan Mills.
The $35,000 project was a collective effort between Ibach, the Rehoboth Beach Historical society, the city and over 240 donors.
Inside the museum there is a collection of other signs that are all apart of Rehoboth's rich history.