REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The iconic Dolle's sign will be at its new home on Wednesday.
Installation of the sign on the western side of the Rehoboth Beach History Museum at 511 Rehoboth Avenue is scheduled for around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The city says the bike path behind the museum will be closed during installation, as will the canal dock.
Rehoboth Mayor Stan Mills says he's looking forward to this new home for the Rehoboth Beach icon.
"While change may be inevitable, it will be wonderful to have an old, familiar friend welcoming people as they enter Rehoboth Beach," he says. "I’m so pleased that the Rehoboth Beach History Museum stepped up to preserve this rather large piece of Rehoboth and has found a highly visible, distinctive way to display the sign.”
Tom Ibach donated the sign to the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society, which says they are grateful for the city's cooperation to have the sign mounted on the building near the entrance on the Avenue.
“The Dolle’s sign represents many happy memories for people who visit the city,” she adds. “Whether it is their first visit or one of many over the years, the sign is a symbol to so many people that vacation has begun.”
More than 250 donors contributed more than $35,000 to help bring the sign to the museum. After the installation, a brief ceremony will be held at the museum at 3:30 p.m. The city says they have more iconic signs in their collection, including one recently acquired from Nicola Pizza as well as signs from Gus & Gus, the Miss Delaware Pageant, and the former Front Page restaurant, among others.