SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -
Jacqueline Sterbach is a survivor of domestic abuse. She remembers feeling like she was "living in a house on fire, where every door led to death." She remembers the moment that drove her to escape that house on fire.
"My last abuser was screaming and yelling at me and my youngest daughter, and we ran upstairs, we always did that. She hid in her room I hid in mine they were across from each other next to each other our doorways. and he came screaming and carrying and racing up the steps, amnd she stepped forward I stepped forward and he had a knife and he told her he was gonna kill her - she grabbed the knife and said please do it because I can't live like this anymore," says Jacqueline.
She turned her pain into purpose by starting "What Is Your Voice," a safe place for survivors that offers food, clothes, and other necessities. Jacqueline also offers life coaching, and focuses on teaching survivors good boundaries and healthy self-esteem.
Many of the women who come to her leave their abusive households with only two things - themselves and their children.
She's hoping domestic violence awareness month reminds everyone to reach out for help if they need it, or to offer support for those suffering.
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Laurel Public Library is one place trying to offer that support. According to Stacy Lane, the youth librarian at the library, they have taken precautions to help anyone struggling. They've put pamphlets with information on sexual abuse and violence in the womens bathrooms.
"All of our staff is versed in the universal sign for hlep which is basically somebody puts their hand out and down and doown and we know immediately that that means to call 911 for them," says Stacy.
Some libraries in Delaware will have books geared towards kids and adults chosen by the YWCA Sexual Assault Response Center. These books were chosen with the hope to teach people how to stand up for themselves and recognize signs of abuse.
Jessica Reed of the YWCA says, " When selecting the books, we wanted children, teens, the elderly, men and boys, the LGBTQ+ community, homeless, veterans, and hispanic community members to have stories that represent them, because we think it's important for those stories to be heard."
Jacqueline Sterbach has a reminder for those being abused: "There is hope. You're not alone. You're brave. You're smart. You're intelligent. You do make good decisions because you called our helpline."