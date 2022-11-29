Donate locally this Giving Tuesday

DELAWARE - Donors who wish to give to nonprofits helping southern Delaware have many options to choose from.
On tonight's newscasts, Charles Reinert and Carmen Holland spoke with local organizations working to improve the quality of life for people and animals in need.
Lou Hernandez with Higher Ground Outreach says helping people is an amazing feeling.
"We're dealing with those individuals who are at their darkest," says Hernandez. "Higher Ground Outreach is becoming a beacon of light for them to be able for them to know that there is someone who cares, truly and wants to see them succeed."
- Higher Ground Outreach is based in Georgetown and focuses on supporting the homeless by providing supplies like tents, sleeping bags, bus passes, and more. They also help individuals fight addiction and gain skills to reenter society.
- First State Community Action Agency works towards the elimination of poverty and lessens its effects on people with low incomes. They offer a food pantry and rental assistance along with programs geared towards employment, enrichment, and education for many age groups.
- The Marine Education, Research, & Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute is a stranding response and rehabilitation organization dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals and sea turtles.
- The Brandywine Valley SPCA has a Georgetown location. Their mission is to put the "human" back in humane animal treatment and work towards increasing animal welfare and empowering communities to treat life with dignity.
To view a list of additional nonprofits in Delaware by county, visit degives.org.