Donations for Toys for Tots Stolen in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Grinch is on the loose in Rehoboth Beach. Famous Chap's Pit Beef restaurant's Toys for Tots box was robbed of its donations sometime last weekend, according to the owner Christopher Desch.
Desch believes the robbery took place over the weekend and said, "The staff has mentioned that there was a group of... a family mulling around so we're going to pinpoint that time and see if that indeed is the people that have taken the product or the toys."
However, how the incident happened in the first place, and with about sixteen toys taken. is unknown.
"Someone may have thought they were with toys for tots or they were an employee. It is a head scratcher how it happened so I'm very curious to find out how they got away with it." said Desch.
Marine Veteran Bill Beaschlin said he is a regular at the restaurant and never thought someone would steal from them, "So it was really a shock to find out somebody was low enough to come over and steal donations at this time of the year."
Chap's is asking for the community's help to refill the box.
Some customers are supporting that sentiment.
"-we give to kids that need stuff. So it's sad that someone would actually come to a local business and steal." said local Brittany Martin.
If you would like to make a donation to their Toys for Tots bin, they're open from Sunday to Thursday from 10:30 am to 7 pm as well as Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am to 9 pm.