SEAFORD, Del.- After initially not having anywhere to go Tuesday night, the Delaware Department Of Social Services provided a hotel room and a moment of hope.
"Just to get us by for that night," Stephanie McCaskill said. "Cause like we didn't know what we was gonna do."
There are about ten people in very tight quarters in one hotel room and more family members in another.
The family is led by "Mom" Lisa Hall. She is the glue that keeps everyone together.
"We depend on my mom for everything," China Bowman said. "To fix everything. To help us. To figure everything. We call her for everything."
A GoFundMe page has accumulated over $2,500 in donations.
The family is able to take out any money and receive it within two to five business days in their bank account.
The family has lost absolutely everything in the house. But the community has stepped in from all over the county to help them including one person who called in to WRDE saying that she has bedding available for the family.
"We're all in this together," Wendy Sapp of Lewes said. "Lots of people need help these days anyway. And then to have this on top of it, you know, really challenging for them I'm sure."
The family is grateful for all of the donations and support as they continue to get back on their feet.
The family is able to stay in the hotel for the next seven days.