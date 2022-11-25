ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Donors looking to help others on Giving Tuesday are urged by government agencies to exercise caution to avoid scams.
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said that it is important to provide donors information to help guard against charity fraud.
"Giving Tuesday and the holiday season inspire many of us to donate, and Maryland is home to many reputable charities deserving of our generous donations," he said. "Donors have a right to ask questions and make informed decisions so that charitable contributions are not wasted."
The Maryland Secretary of State's Office and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General are working to make sure that charitable donations made next week go to qualified organizations and are used for their intended purpose. They've offered tips to avoid a charity scam on Giving Tuesday and year-round.
- Research charities before you give by using online resources like Charity Navigator
- Ask questions and request additional information by email or mail if you are contacted by a telemarketer
- Pay attention to names and logos and make sure that the charity you donate to is the one you intended
- Practice healthy skepticism about any solicitor or charity that pressures you on the spot to donate without satisfactorily answering your questions
- After verifying that a charity is reputable, it's best to donate by check or credit card
If you think that you have been a victim of a charity fraud or scam, contact the Office of the Secretary of State, Charities and Legal Services Division by email at DLInvestigations_SOS@maryland.gov or by telephone at 410-974-5534. For more tips on smart giving, please view the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Protection Division publication Consumer's Edge Charitable Giving Tips.