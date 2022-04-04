LEWES, Del.- Another day, another septic spill at Donovan-Smith Park.
People who live here have been stepping around these puddles and are trying to avoid the smell that comes with them for years.
The City of Lewes is restarting its discussion on annexing Donovan-Smith into the city water, sewer systems and zoning.
The initial request came in 2017 but a funding agreement was never reached. Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townshend says those details are now in place.
"As part of the annexation process we do a public hearing on the annexation and the re-zoning of it because when it comes into the city it will be zoned, if it comes to the city it will be zoned into a city zoning classification," Townshend said.
There have been problems with the water and the septic to the point where the Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control (DNREC) has issued multiple violations and people who live here don't even trust the water to the point where they have to buy bottled water.
And homeowners like Terry & Samuel Saunders say the septic is another murky mess.
"For many years they've been leaking and running on the ground and running along the ditches in the drains here," Samuel said.
"Backing up into people's houses and to their bathrooms without much help or recourse from the management of this place," Terry said.
John Paradee represents the owner of Donovan-Smith park and will present at Monday's public hearing. He says the annexation is the right thing to do and honors the city's initial commitment.
For the 88 homes in the park, Lewes City Council's approval of the annexation would be a breath of fresh air for homeowners.
"We believe being part of Lewes will give us structure and give us services and safety," Terry & Samuel said.
The public hearing will start at 6:30 here at the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center. Townshend says a special meeting will need to be scheduled to take action on it. Four votes will be needed from the Mayor and Council for the annexation to be approved.