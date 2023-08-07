LINKWOOD, Md. - A fire at the Valley Proteins building in Linkwood has caused an estimated $3,500,000 in damages, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Though the cause is still under investigation, they say the fire originated from the electrical service area of a product processing room. The fire marshal says it took 50 firefighters from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Company 90 minutes to control the fire.
The building itself is 200 feet by 250 feet, says the fire marshal. Damages are estimated to be $2.5 million for the structure, and $1 million for its contents.