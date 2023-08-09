EAST NEW MARKET, Md. - An outbuilding in Dorchester County has been destroyed by a fire that took place on Thompsontown Road Tuesday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal says that the fire took place shortly before 6:45 p.m., with the owner of the 12' by 12' outbuilding discovering it in flames.
They say it took 12 firefighters from the East New Market Volunteer Fire Company 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
According to the fire marshal, the current belief is that the fire was accidental, caused by smoldering grass clippings. They say the fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damages.