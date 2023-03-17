TODDVILLE, Md. - Losses from a house fire early Friday morning in Dorchester County are estimated at around $45,000, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on West Tedious Creek Road. Officials say it started in a third floor bedroom and was an accident caused by a charging failure of vape lithium-ion batteries. The six people home at the time of the fire took themselves to the University of Maryland Medical Center for treatment for smoke inhalation and were later released.
Twelve firefighters from the Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene for around 45 minutes.