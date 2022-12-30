DOVER, De - Governor John Carney named Kent County resident Doug Hudson to the 15- member Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs earlier this month. Hudson will fill the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) vacancy left by Ron Sarg last Summer. Hudson, who retired from Delaware Electric Cooperative after 35 years of service in 2022, is a decorated combat veteran with experience in Active and Reserve components of the US Army and Homeland Defense.
“I am honored to have been appointed to the Commission by Governor Carney,” Hudson said. “I will do everything possible to assist the brave men and women in Delaware who served our country. I understand the many challenges facing veterans right now and am looking forward to working to address these issues.” Hudson served as Vice President of the Dover MOAA from 2006 to 2007. He was nominated to the Commission by Colonel Eugenia Thornton, the current President of the Association.
“Doug Hudson is the right man at the right time,” Thornton said. “His Systems Management skills will be invaluable once the Commissioners begin monitoring the Delaware Veterans Home’s improvements experts recently recommended.” After serving in combat during Desert Storm, Hudson transitioned to the Army Reserve Component from the Maryland Army National Guard in 1995. He answered the call of duty again in 2001 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Hudson worked with the Homeland Defense Department and The Army Corps of Engineers Lakes & Rivers Division in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a Security Engineering and Design Detachment Commander for critical infrastructures. Hudson lives in Magnolia with his wife and will serve a four-year term