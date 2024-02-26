Ocean City, MD — After decades of serving patrons at its 70th Street location, Dough Roller bids farewell as it prepares to close its doors. However, loyal customers need not despair, as the beloved restaurant chain reassures them that the tradition of delicious pizza and pancakes will continue at its three other Ocean City locations.
Owned by the Gibbs family, Dough Roller has been a staple in Ocean City for 40 years, providing locals and tourists alike with quality food and service. With the closure of the 70th Street venue, Dough Roller will concentrate its efforts on the following remaining locations:
3rd St. & the Boardwalk
S. Division St. & the Boardwalk
41st Street next to the convention center
"We hope to see you at one of our other locations. And if you look hard enough, you’ll see some of the same familiar faces. Good things are rolling your way this summer and we can not wait," a post on their Facebook page says.
For further updates and information, patrons are encouraged to visit Dough Roller's website or follow them on social media.