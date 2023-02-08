DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested 18-year-old Khalil Smith from dover on several drug and weapon charges, according to the Dover Police Department.
Officers say that Smith had several warrants out for his arrest, which led to members of the Street Crimes Unit and Probation And Parole Safe Streets Officers making contact with him inside of a business on Fulton Street in Dover.
According to police, they had no issue taking Smith in, and when they searched him, they found a Glock 19 Handgun with extended magazine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 11 bags of heroin.
They say Smith was taken to the station and arraigned, where he was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance(2x-Crack Cocaine/Heroin)
Police say Smith was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $34,200 secured bail.