DOVER, Del.- Ranger, a four-year-old golden retriever therapy dog, has been honored with second place in the prestigious 2023 USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award, according to the Dover Air Force Base. Ranger was highlighted for his vital role in supporting military communities at Dover AFB and U.S. Coast Guard Station Indian River.
Competing against 18 therapy dogs from USO centers around the world, Ranger was one of the four finalists in the 2023 USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award. The final voting involved USO employees, volunteers, and the general public. Ranger secured second place with 3,064 votes from supporters in 23 countries and U.S. territories, demonstrating the widespread appreciation for his contribution to the military community.
Owned by Cari Matthews, the Delaware USO Center Operations and Program Manager, said Ranger has been a certified therapy dog since 2022. His presence has had a significant impact, particularly among the chaplain corps, as he visits various units and participates in Team Dover family and holiday events. Ranger is known for bringing joy to children at Dover AFB and offering comfort to those dealing with the challenges of deployments or coping with loss said Dover AFB.
Matthews emphasized the value of a therapy dog in military settings.
“Having a therapy dog really helps people to open up about their problems. Ranger has become a vital part of the USO staff and the Chaplain Corps.”
Ranger has supported staff members tasked with the solemn duty of bringing home fallen service members at the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO). Ranger's impact was so profound that the AFMAO leadership was inspired to acquire their own therapy dog.
Captain William Kilgore, AFMAO chaplain said, “The positive effect that a therapy dog, such as Ranger, can have on our military personnel, particularly those involved in high-intensity missions, is beyond measure.”