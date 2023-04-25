DOVER, Del. - A pair of cars that were set on fire on Saulsbury Road in Dover Friday night has been determined to be an act of arson, according to the Dover Police Department.
They say they were sent to the fire around 9:20 p.m. Friday night, and when they got there, police were told that they saw a suspect running from the scene before the fire broke out. Police say the following investigation indicated that the fire was, indeed, arson.
The only photo of the suspect is the one pictured:
Other incidents of arson have occurred recently as well, with police saying a car in Salisbury was set on fire as well as a house in Smyrna within the last week.
The Dover Police Department says that the investigation into these car fires is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
They say a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.