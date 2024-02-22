DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has arrested one 15-year-old boy following a fight involving a knife at Dover High School on Feb. 20.
Police say a fight started just before noon on Tuesday. Things escalated when the 15-year-old pulled out a pocket knife and swung it at another student, causing a cut on his left arm. School staff intervened and the 15-year-old was taken into custody.
The injured student, a 17-year-old boy, received medical attention at the school before being released to a guardian. Police say the guardian also took him to be treated elsewhere.
According to the Dover Police Department, the 15-year-old is being charged with second degree assault and carrying a concealed deadly weapon in a safe school zone.
To combat rumors, the Capital School District released a statement to clarify that there was no school lockdown due to the fight and to thank school safety constables, resource officers and other staff for their quick response.
"This type of student altercation is not what we expect to occur within our schools, but you should know that we do take great measures to prepare for these types of incidents in these unprecedented times," the statement said. "We ask for the cooperation and support of our students, staff and community members as we navigate this challenging time together."