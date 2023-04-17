DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old man was arrested after breaking into the Dover Public Library on Saturday evening.
Police say they received an alarm call at the library before Alexander Melero-Almodovar was seen remotely by dispatchers on library cameras just before 6:30 p.m. He was hiding behind a desk. The library closed at 5 p.m. and should have been empty.
Officers responded to the library and took Melero-Almodovar into custody without issue. Further investigation revealed that he took an undisclosed amount of money from a desk. He has been charged with third degree burglary and theft under $1,500.