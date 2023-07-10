DOVER, Del. - A Dover man was arrested after police said he was chasing people with a large razor blade in the parking lot of a bowling alley on Saturday night.
Delaware State Police officers arrived at Doverama Bowling around midnight after reports of a disorderly man with a razor blade. When they arrived they found Travis Driggus and attempted to speak to him before he began to run from officers.
Police were able to detain Driggus in the front lawn of a nearby house. Police also noted that Driggus appeared to be intoxicated. Upon a further search of the area police were not able to find the razorblade.
Police charged Driggus with five counts including two felonies: aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.
No one was injured and Driggus was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,000 bond.