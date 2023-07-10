DOVER, Del. - A Dover man was arrested on eight counts Sunday morning after officers said he was driving under the influence and in the possession of a handgun.
Jamar Hynson was pulled over by police after colliding with a pedestrian crossing sign in Greentree Shopping Center. Officers noticed the smell of marijuana and alcohol and asked Hynson to exit the car, but he did not comply.
Officers said they had to use force to remove him from the car and began a search of the vehicle where police found a 9mm handgun that was concealed in the driver's side door. Officers also discovered that Hynson had a suspended license and the car had a suspended registration.
Hynson was taken to the Dover Police Department where police say he continued to refuse to comply and pushed officers.
Officers charged Hynson with eight counts including DUI, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, resisting arrest with force, and offensive touching of a law enforcement officer.
Hynson is now at Sussex Correctional Institution being held on $12,000 bail.