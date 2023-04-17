DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested 46-year-old Sean Lucas from Dover after allegedly stabbing a 53-year-old Friday evening.
Police say they were sent to the 100 block of South State Street after reports of a fight. When they got there, they say they found the 53-year-old with a large cut in his upper body.
After speaking with both the victim and other witnesses on the scene, police say they determined that the that the suspect was still nearby. They say officers located Lucas after searching the area, with Lucas matching the description provided by witnesses.
According to police, Lucas was taken in to custody without issue, with police finding a box cutter on his person.
They say the victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment, while Lucas was taken to the station where he was processed and arraigned.
Police say Lucas was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $122,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon