DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested a Dover man for a road rage stabbing that took place Thursday morning.
Police say 59-year-old John Scott was driving in a mustang on Route 1 just north of Dover Air Force Base. They say Scott was driving aggressively, and gestured for the victim, a 29-year-old man, to pull over.
The pair began arguing on the shoulder of Route 1, say police, and during the argument, Scott lunged at the victim with a knife, stabbing him in the torso. Troopers say Scott ran away and the victim drove himself to the hospital.
Delaware State Police says that they were able to locate the mustang and its owner, Scott, as well as the car's registered address. When troopers arrived at the South Little Creek Road home, they say they found blood on the driver's side window, and injuries to Scott's hands. Police say he was arrested without issue, and charged with the following:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Police say Scott was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,000 cash bond.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
This comes just a few days after a road rage shooting in in Halltown.