DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they have arrested 32-year-old Carlos Vazquez for a string of burglaries across the city.
The first burglary was on June 24, says police, where Vazquez allegedly entered Paras Grill and Gyros on North DuPont Highway by breaking a window and taking money from the business.
Officers say the second burglary took place on July 27, where a victim reported that someone entered their home and took items inside.
The third was on Aug. 30, say police, when someone entered La Tonalteca through roof vent and damaged business property.
Police say the final burglary took place on Aug. 31, at Capital Pawn on Martin Street. Officers say someone cur through the outside of the building, and once inside, removed items.
Through the investigation, police say they developed Vazquez was developed as a suspect. They say he is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.