Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company 1.jpg

Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company

LINCOLN, Del. - The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a detached garage in Lincoln around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday after a van crashed into it. 

Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company 3.jpg

According to Delaware State Police the van ran off Jefferson Road, hit two trees, a vinyl fence, and then a metal fence before crashing into the corner of the garage, where it finally came to a stop.

Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company 4.jpg

Troopers say the driver of the van, a 41-year-old man from Dover, was taken to an area hospital for what the fire company says are minor injuries.

Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company 2.jpg

He was cited for driving a vehicle under the influence along with several other traffic charges.