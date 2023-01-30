LINCOLN, Del. - The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a detached garage in Lincoln around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday after a van crashed into it.
According to Delaware State Police the van ran off Jefferson Road, hit two trees, a vinyl fence, and then a metal fence before crashing into the corner of the garage, where it finally came to a stop.
Troopers say the driver of the van, a 41-year-old man from Dover, was taken to an area hospital for what the fire company says are minor injuries.
He was cited for driving a vehicle under the influence along with several other traffic charges.