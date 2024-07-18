SEAFORD, Del.- A Dover man is now facing felony charges after Delaware State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Jesus Torres following a chase near Seaford. According to the agency, on July 16, around 3:47 p.m., a Sussex County Governor’s Task Force detective witnessed an Acura MDX turn onto German Road from Concord Pond Road without using the signal. Police say the officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as Torres, did not comply and instead led the detective to a dead end on Jewell Street. Once stopped, police say Torres resisted arrest, hitting the detective several times before running away. He was shortly caught and arrested. The agency says a search of the car revealed about 21.95 grams of powder cocaine and $932 in suspected drug proceeds.
Delaware State Police say, following his arrest, Torres was taken to Troop 5, where he was formally charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2. He now faces serious charges, including felony and traffic violations. Police say Torres is currently held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,501 cash bond. The agency says Torres is charged with:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)
Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Failure to Signal